BioTech
SRPT

Sarepta Therapeutics Says FDA Accepts SNDAs For AMONDYS 45 And VYONDYS 53 For Treatment Of DMD

June 30, 2026 — 09:02 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (SRPT) announced Tuesday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted for filing the supplemental New Drug Applications (sNDAs) for AMONDYS 45 (casimersen) and VYONDYS 53 (golodirsen) for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

The FDA has assigned a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target action data of February 28, 2027.

The sNDA submissions seek conversion of the accelerated approvals of AMONDYS 45 and VYONDYS 53 to traditional approvals.

The applications are supported by data from the ESSENCE confirmatory study, as well as substantial published real-world evidence and the favorable and consistent safety profiles of both exon-skipping therapies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTech
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

SRPT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.