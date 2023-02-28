Sarepta Therapeutics Q4 Loss Decreases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) reported Loss for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled -$109.24 million, or -$1.24 per share. This compares with -$121.98 million, or -$1.42 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Sarepta Therapeutics reported adjusted earnings of -$46.53 million or -$0.53 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$1.35 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 28.3% to $258.43 million from $201.46 million last year.

Sarepta Therapeutics earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): -$109.24 Mln. vs. -$121.98 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): -$1.24 vs. -$1.42 last year. -Analyst Estimates: -$1.35 -Revenue (Q4): $258.43 Mln vs. $201.46 Mln last year.

