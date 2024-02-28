Sarepta Therapeutics Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT):

Earnings: $45.66 million in Q4 vs. -$109.24 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.47 in Q4 vs. -$1.24 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Sarepta Therapeutics reported adjusted earnings of $86.58 million or $0.82 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.01 per share Revenue: $396.78 million in Q4 vs. $258.43 million in the same period last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.