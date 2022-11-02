Sarepta Therapeutics Q3 Loss increases, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) announced Loss for its third quarter that increased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled -$257.74 million, or -$2.94 per share. This compares with -$48.14 million, or -$0.60 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$1.43 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 21.6% to $230.27 million from $189.41 million last year.

Sarepta Therapeutics earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): -$257.74 Mln. vs. -$48.14 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): -$2.94 vs. -$0.60 last year. -Analyst Estimate: -$1.43 -Revenue (Q3): $230.27 Mln vs. $189.41 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.