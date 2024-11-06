Sarepta Therapeutics Q3 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT):

Earnings: $33.6 million in Q3 vs. -$40.9 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.34 in Q3 vs. -$0.46 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Sarepta Therapeutics reported adjusted earnings of $67 million or $0.62 per share for the period.

Analysts projected -$0.13 per share Revenue: $467.2 million in Q3 vs. $331.8 million in the same period last year.

