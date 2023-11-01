Sarepta Therapeutics Q3 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT):

Earnings: -$40.94 million in Q3 vs. -$257.74 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.46 in Q3 vs. -$2.94 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Sarepta Therapeutics reported adjusted earnings of $37.72 million or $0.37 per share for the period.

Analysts projected -$1.32 per share Revenue: $331.82 million in Q3 vs. $230.27 million in the same period last year.

