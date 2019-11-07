Sarepta Therapeutics Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT):

-Earnings: -$126.33 million in Q3 vs. -$76.39 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$1.70 in Q3 vs. -$1.15 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Sarepta Therapeutics reported adjusted earnings of -$84.44 million or -$1.14 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$1.35 per share -Revenue: $99.04 million in Q3 vs. $78.49 million in the same period last year.

