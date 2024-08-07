Sarepta Therapeutics Q2 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT):

Earnings: $6.46 million in Q2 vs. -$23.94 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.07 in Q2 vs. -$0.27 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Sarepta Therapeutics reported adjusted earnings of $46.66 million or $0.44 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.00 per share Revenue: $362.93 million in Q2 vs. $261.24 million in the same period last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.