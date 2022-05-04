Sarepta Therapeutics Q1 Loss Increases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) announced Loss for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at -$105.03 million, or -$1.20 per share. This compares with -$167.25 million, or -$2.10 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Sarepta Therapeutics reported adjusted earnings of -$48.65 million or -$0.56 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$1.27 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 43.5% to $210.83 million from $146.93 million last year.

Sarepta Therapeutics earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): -$105.03 Mln. vs. -$167.25 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): -$1.20 vs. -$2.10 last year. -Analyst Estimates: -$1.27 -Revenue (Q1): $210.83 Mln vs. $146.93 Mln last year.

