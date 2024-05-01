Sarepta Therapeutics Q1 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT):

Earnings: $36.12 million in Q1 vs. -$516.76 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.37 in Q1 vs. -$5.86 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Sarepta Therapeutics reported adjusted earnings of $78.24 million or $0.73 per share for the period.

Analysts projected -$0.07 per share Revenue: $413.46 million in Q1 vs. $253.50 million in the same period last year.

