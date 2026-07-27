Sarepta Therapeutics Names Michael Severino As CEO; Shares Rise In Pre-Market

(RTTNews) - Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (SRPT), a company focused on genetic medicine for rare diseases, has appointed Michael Severino, M.D., as chief executive officer, effective July 28, 2026. Severino will also join the company's Board of Directors, succeeding Doug Ingram, who is retiring and will remain in an advisory role through year-end to support a smooth transition.

Severino brings more than 25 years of biopharmaceutical experience, most recently serving as CEO of Tessera Therapeutics. Prior to that, he was Vice Chairman and President at AbbVie, where he oversaw research and development, corporate strategy, and contributed to the approval of therapies such as Rinvoq, Skyrizi, and Venclexta. His leadership helped build AbbVie's franchise in oncology, immunology, and neuroscience.

In a statement, Severino emphasized Sarepta's mission of advancing genetic medicines for patients with serious and life-threatening conditions, highlighting the company's Duchenne muscular dystrophy program and siRNA pipeline as areas of promise. Sarepta's Board Chair, Kathleen Behrens, noted that Severino's scientific depth, strategic vision, and track record of execution as key factor in his appointment.

SRPT has traded between $11.68 and $25.32 over the past year. The stock closed Friday's trading at $15.68, down 1.26%. In pre-market trading the stock is at $16.50, up 5.23%.

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