Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Just Reported And Analysts Have Been Cutting Their Estimates

Investors in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) had a good week, as its shares rose 3.3% to close at US$87.11 following the release of its yearly results. The statutory results were mixed overall, with revenues of US$540m in line with analyst forecasts, but losses of US$7.11 per share, some 6.7% larger than the analysts were predicting. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results. NasdaqGS:SRPT Earnings and Revenue Growth March 4th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for Sarepta Therapeutics from 18 analysts is for revenues of US$624.0m in 2021 which, if met, would be a meaningful 16% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Losses are expected to increase slightly, to US$7.67 per share. Before this latest report, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$685.9m and US$5.88 per share in losses. So it's pretty clear the analysts have mixed opinions on Sarepta Therapeutics after this update; revenues were downgraded and per-share losses expected to increase.

There was no major change to the consensus price target of US$122, signalling that the business is performing roughly in line with expectations, despite lower earnings per share forecasts. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. There are some variant perceptions on Sarepta Therapeutics, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$207 and the most bearish at US$72.00 per share. As you can see the range of estimates is wide, with the lowest valuation coming in at less than half the most bullish estimate, suggesting there are some strongly diverging views on how analysts think this business will perform. With this in mind, we wouldn't rely too heavily the consensus price target, as it is just an average and analysts clearly have some deeply divergent views on the business.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Sarepta Therapeutics' past performance and to peers in the same industry. We would highlight that Sarepta Therapeutics' revenue growth is expected to slow, with the forecast 16% annualised growth rate until the end of 2021 being well below the historical 52% p.a. growth over the last five years. Compare this to the 554 other companies in this industry with analyst coverage, which are forecast to grow their revenue at 18% per year. Factoring in the forecast slowdown in growth, it looks like Sarepta Therapeutics is forecast to grow at about the same rate as the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts increased their loss per share estimates for next year. Sadly, they also downgraded their sales forecasts, but the business is still expected to grow at roughly the same rate as the industry itself. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here..

It is also worth noting that we have found 3 warning signs for Sarepta Therapeutics that you need to take into consideration.

