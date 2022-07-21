Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) is up 5.3%, while insiders who purchased US$2.3m are up 7.0%

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) insiders who purchased shares in the last 12 months were richly rewarded last week. The stock climbed by 5.3% resulting in a US$375m addition to the company’s market value. Put another way, the original US$2.3m acquisition is now worth US$2.5m.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Sarepta Therapeutics Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The President Douglas Ingram made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$2.0m worth of shares at a price of US$79.94 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price, which is US$85.45. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. If someone buys shares at well below current prices, it's a good sign on balance, but keep in mind they may no longer see value. Happily, the Sarepta Therapeutics insiders decided to buy shares at close to current prices.

In the last twelve months Sarepta Therapeutics insiders were buying shares, but not selling. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:SRPT Insider Trading Volume July 21st 2022

Insider Ownership of Sarepta Therapeutics

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It's great to see that Sarepta Therapeutics insiders own 4.4% of the company, worth about US$326m. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The Sarepta Therapeutics Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Sarepta Therapeutics shares in the last quarter. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Judging from their transactions, and high insider ownership, Sarepta Therapeutics insiders feel good about the company's future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Sarepta Therapeutics you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

