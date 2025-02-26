SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS Earnings Results: $SRPT Reports Quarterly Earnings

SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS ($SRPT) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported earnings of $1.50 per share, missing estimates of $1.93 by $0.43. The company also reported revenue of $658,410,000, beating estimates of $640,133,854 by $18,276,146.
SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS Insider Trading Activity
SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS insiders have traded $SRPT stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SRPT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- HANS LENNART RUDOLF WIGZELL sold 10,500 shares for an estimated $1,310,820
- IAN MICHAEL ESTEPAN (Chief Financial Officer) sold 5,985 shares for an estimated $822,099
- KATHRYN JEAN BOOR sold 1,636 shares for an estimated $205,399
SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 218 institutional investors add shares of SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS stock to their portfolio, and 284 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS added 2,437,855 shares (+38.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $296,418,789
- UBS GROUP AG added 1,115,826 shares (+306.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $135,673,283
- PARADIGM BIOCAPITAL ADVISORS LP removed 947,574 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $118,342,516
- ECOR1 CAPITAL, LLC added 770,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $93,624,300
- JACOBS LEVY EQUITY MANAGEMENT, INC removed 753,845 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $91,660,013
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 657,842 shares (-24.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $79,987,008
- FMR LLC removed 542,876 shares (-43.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $66,008,292
