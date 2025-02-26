SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS Earnings Results: $SRPT Reports Quarterly Earnings

SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS ($SRPT) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported earnings of $1.50 per share, missing estimates of $1.93 by $0.43. The company also reported revenue of $658,410,000, beating estimates of $640,133,854 by $18,276,146.

SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS Insider Trading Activity

SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS insiders have traded $SRPT stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SRPT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

HANS LENNART RUDOLF WIGZELL sold 10,500 shares for an estimated $1,310,820

IAN MICHAEL ESTEPAN (Chief Financial Officer) sold 5,985 shares for an estimated $822,099

KATHRYN JEAN BOOR sold 1,636 shares for an estimated $205,399

SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 218 institutional investors add shares of SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS stock to their portfolio, and 284 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

