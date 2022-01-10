Sarepta Therapeutics Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for SRPT

In trading on Monday, shares of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: SRPT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $79.54, changing hands as low as $71.28 per share. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc shares are currently trading off about 11% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SRPT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SRPT's low point in its 52 week range is $65.30 per share, with $103.34 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $75.22.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.