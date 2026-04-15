Sarepta Therapeutics (BIT:1SRPT) Price Target Decreased by 25.83% to 19.58

The average one-year price target for Sarepta Therapeutics (BIT:1SRPT) has been revised to €19.58 / share. This is a decrease of 25.83% from the prior estimate of €26.40 dated February 23, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €4.40 to a high of €34.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 3.18% from the latest reported closing price of €18.98 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 361 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sarepta Therapeutics. This is an decrease of 319 owner(s) or 46.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1SRPT is 0.03%, an increase of 45.45%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.57% to 92,293K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Aqr Capital Management holds 7,797K shares representing 7.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,406K shares , representing an increase of 81.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1SRPT by 420.11% over the last quarter.

Erste Asset Management holds 2,729K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,686K shares , representing an increase of 1.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1SRPT by 0.99% over the last quarter.

Two Sigma Investments holds 2,441K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,138K shares , representing an increase of 12.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1SRPT by 20.84% over the last quarter.

Standard Life Aberdeen holds 2,252K shares representing 2.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,983K shares , representing an increase of 11.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1SRPT by 24.14% over the last quarter.

Two Sigma Advisers holds 2,071K shares representing 1.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,958K shares , representing an increase of 5.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1SRPT by 14.78% over the last quarter.

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