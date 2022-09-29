Sarepta Submits BLA For SRP-9001 To Treat Ambulant Patients With Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy

(RTTNews) - Genetic medicine maker Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (SRPT) announced Thursday that it has submitted a Biologics License Application (BLA) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the accelerated approval of SRP-9001 (delandistrogene moxeparvovec) to treat ambulant patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

SRP-9001 is an investigational gene therapy for Duchenne being developed in partnership with Roche.

The BLA is submitted for accelerated approval based on the expression of SRP-9001 dystrophin protein, an internally shortened and functional version of dystrophin, as a surrogate endpoint reasonably likely to predict clinical benefit.

Among other things, the BLA is based on positive pre-clinical, biomarker and clinical functional results. In clinical trials, SRP-9001 demonstrated positive results at multiple time points, including one-, two- and four-years after treatment, in addition to a consistent safety profile.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.