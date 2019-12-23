Sarepta Stock Soars on Roche Deal, and the Dow Is Higher Again

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the other two major U.S. stock indexes were higher.

Stocks are set to open Christmas week in the green. Most significant stocks are higher in premarket trading too. Disney shares, on the other hand, are off a little after ticket sales for the latest Star Wars movie missed expectations.

Stocks are set to start Christmas week in the green.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were up 0.1%, while futures on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite futures were both 0.2% higher.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index gained 0.1% in overseas trading. the U.K.’s FTSE 100 Index was up 0.5%.

Most of the bigger stocks moving in premarket trading were in the green, too.

Sarepta Therapeutics (ticker:SRPT) stock rallied almost 11% in premarket trading after the company announced a distribution deal with Roche (RHHBY) for a muscular-dystrophy gene therapy.

Stock in embattled commercial aerospace giant Boeing (BA) edged up 0.5%. The New York Times published an article critical of CEO Denis Muilenburg’s handling of the 737 MAX crisis. The shares are still down 12% over the past month.

J.P. Morgan upgraded stock of 3M (MMM) from the equivalent of Sell to Hold. Shares were up 0.9% in premarket trading.

Not every stock was up. Disney (DIS) shares slipped by about 0.2%, in premarket trading.

Expectations can be a funny thing. Disney made six films that surpassed $1 billion in global box-office receipts. Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker could be the seventh. World-wide ticket sales in its opening weekend reached almost $400 million.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.