Sarepta Stock Is Spiking as FDA Reverses Course, Approving Drug

The approval came faster than expected. Shares fell in August after the Food and Drug Administration denied approval for Vyondys 53, a treatment for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy.

Sarepta Therapeutics shocked the market with news of a quicker-than-expected approval by the Food and Drug Administration for the company’s Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy drug Vyondys 53.

Shares of Sarepta (ticker: SRPT) were up 30.9% in premarket trading on Friday. The stock had plummeted in August after the FDA denied approval of the drug, citing safety concerns. Shares of Sarepta were down 16.5% between the announcement of the denial and the close of the market on Thursday.

Now that’s ancient history. In a statement Thursday evening, Sarepta said the company had appealed the denial, that the FDA had granted the appeal, and that the agency had then given its approval.

“Surprisingly, Sarepta is approved for golodirsen much faster than we ever expected,” wrote Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Alethia Young in a Thursday evening note. “We had thought perhaps the delay was political. Sarepta went to the FDA appeal board and was able to regain a positive approval. We think that the shares should go up 20-30%+.”

Early on Friday, Sarepta was trading at $131.03, bringing the price back to levels it hasn’t seen since July.

The back story. Shares of Sarepta were down 7.9% this year as of the end of trading on Thursday, trailing behind the biotech sector. The iShares Nasdaq Biotech ETF (IBB) was up 24.7% over the same period. The stock’s weakness developed in the summer, as the company appeared to be at risk of falling behind Pfizer (PFE) in the race for a gene therapy for Duchenne’s Muscular Dystrophy. Shares fell further after the FDA rejected its application for Vyondys 53.

What’s new. Vyondys 53, a so-called antisense oligonucleotide, is Sarepta’s second drug to treat Duchenne’s Muscular Dystrophy. The first, Exondys 51, received FDA approval after a separate, extended, controversial saga with the agency, as officials appeared to clash over the drug’s effectiveness.

In its statement Thursday, Sarepta said it had appealed the rejection of its application for Vyondys 53 approval to the director of the FDA’s Office of New Drugs.

“While the news came as a surprise to us, it did confirm our theory that Vyondys53’s complete response letter (CRL) was merely a bump in the road towards approval with the FDA leaving SRPT to twist in the wind for a short while before ultimately approving the drug,” wrote SVB Leerink analyst Joseph P. Schwartz on Thursday evening.

Looking ahead. Both Exondys 51 and Vyondys 53 were approved based on the drug’s ability to induce the expression of a certain amount of a protein missing in Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy patients. Sarepta has a continuing longer-term trial meant to determine whether the drug actually improves the motor function of patients with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy. The FDA said in its statement that it could revoke the approval if the trial is not successful.

