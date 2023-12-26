Sarepta (SRPT) Seeks Label Expansion for DMD Gene Therapy

Sarepta SRPT announced that it has submitted an efficacy supplement to the biologics license application (BLA) with the FDA seeking to expand the treatment label for Elevidys, the first approved gene therapy for Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

The BLA supplement seeks full approval for Elevidys to treat all DMD patients, irrespective of age and ambulation status. It also requests the FDA to grant priority review to the submission.

The FDA had initially granted accelerated approval to Elevidys in June to treat ambulatory pediatric patients aged between four and five years with DMD.

The BLA supplement is mainly supported by data from the phase III EMBARK study, announced in October 2023, which also serves as the confirmatory study for Elevidys’ full approval in DMD indication. Though the study failed to achieve its primary endpoint, it achieved statistical significance on all pre-specified key secondary endpoints, indicating that treatment with Elevidys modifies the course of DMD indication.

Management claims to have discussed the above results with the FDA, who had previously indicated that they are open to reviewing the data for label expansion based on the totality of evidence from the EMBARK study.

Sarepta has developed Elevidys in collaboration with Roche RHHBY. Sarepta and Roche entered into a licensing agreement in 2019 to develop and commercialize Elevidys jointly. Per the agreement, Roche has exclusive rights to launch and commercialize the gene therapy in ex-U.S. markets.

To satisfy regulatory requirements for Elevidys’ approval outside the United States, Sarepta is also evaluating the safety and efficacy of Elevidys in the ongoing phase III ENVISION study in non-ambulatory and ambulatory DMD patients.

