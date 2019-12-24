Sarepta (SRPT) Looks Good: Stock Adds 7.5% in Session

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. SRPT was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise more than 7% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This breaks the recent trend of the company, as the stock is now trading above the volatile price range of $100.47 to $135.35 in the past one-month time frame.



The upmove came after the company announced that it has signed a gene therapy agreement with Roche for $1.15 billion.



The company has seen three negative estimate revisions in the past few weeks, while its Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has also moved lower over the past few weeks, suggesting there may be trouble down the road. So make sure to keep an eye on this stock going forward, to see if this recent move higher can last.



Sarepta currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) while its Earnings ESP is negative.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. Price

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. price | Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. Quote

Investors interested in the Medical – Biomedical and Genetics industry may consider Anika Therapeutics, Inc. ANIK, which has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Is SRPT going up? Or down? Predict to see what others think:Up or Down

The Hottest Tech Mega-Trend of All



Last year, it generated $24 billion in global revenues. By 2020, it's predicted to blast through the roof to $77.6 billion. Famed investor Mark Cuban says it will produce "the world's first trillionaires," but that should still leave plenty of money for regular investors who make the right trades early.



See Zacks' 3 Best Stocks to Play This Trend >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.