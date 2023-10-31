Sarepta slumps as muscle disorder trial data signals 'uphill battle'

(Updates shares, adds analyst comments in paragraph 4 and 11)

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Sarepta Therapeutics shares fell nearly 44% on Tuesday, after its gene therapy for a progressive muscle-wasting disorder failed to meet the main goal in a late-stage trial that was key to the treatment securing traditional U.S. approval.

The stock hit an over 5-year low of $60.4 after at least four analysts cut their price targets, saying the data created uncertainty over the therapy's future growth as health insurers may be reluctant to cover it.

"We believe Sarepta will face an uphill battle to expand the label with existing data," Needham analyst Gil Blum said.

However, at least two analysts said it was unlikely that the treatment would be pulled from the market.

The therapy, Elevidys, in June gained accelerated approval from the U.S. health regulator for treating Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in children aged between 4 and 5 years who can walk.

The initial approval was based on a mid-stage trial, where the gene therapy produced a mini version of the dystrophin protein needed to help keep muscles intact, but did not improve patient clinical outcomes like their ability to walk and stand.

The late-stage trial was meant to confirm the therapy's effectiveness in treating patients with DMD, an inherited disorder that almost always affects young boys.

The study, which tested Elevidys in patients aged between 4 and 7 years, failed to significantly improve motor function when compared with placebo-treated patients at 52 weeks.

Still, it met all secondary study goals with statistically significant results, and no new safety signals were observed.

"There may be enough (evidence) here to maintain approval and capture most of the U.S. DMD market," Baird Equity Research analyst Brian Skorney said.

The company said it plans to seek expanded approval in other age groups.

Sarepta's price-to-tangible-book-value ratio, a common benchmark for valuing stocks, stood at 13.88 on Tuesday - nearly four times that of peer BioMarin Pharmaceuticals , which is developing a gene therapy to treat a bleeding disorder. Including the session's moves, Sarepta shares have dropped nearly 55% so far this year.

