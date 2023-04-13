US Markets
SRPT

Sarepta shares drop as report says FDA almost rejected under-review gene therapy

April 13, 2023 — 09:27 am EDT

Written by Raghav Mahobe for Reuters ->

April 13 (Reuters) - Sarepta Therapeutics Inc's shares SRPT.O fell as much as 19.4% premarket on Thursday as Stat News reported that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's staff were inclined to reject the company's gene therapy which is currently under review.

Shares of Catalent Inc CTLT.N, which holds the contract manufacturing rights for the therapy, fell nearly 5% to $61.22 premarket.

Some staff at the FDA had reached a "non-binding conclusion" that Sarepta's gene therapy should not be given approval, prompting FDA official Peter Marks to intervene and schedule an advisory meeting instead, Stat News reported, citing sources.

Marks stepped in and directed the agency staff to schedule an advisory panel meet on the therapy on May 12, according to the report.

Sarepta and the FDA did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment on the report.

The company's shares were down 10% at $123.87 in premarket trade on Thursday.

(Reporting by Raghav Mahobe in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((Raghav.Mahobe@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SRPT
CTLT

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.