News & Insights

US Markets
SRPT

Sarepta says FDA may approve gene therapy for smaller population, shares fall

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

May 24, 2023 — 08:24 am EDT

Written by Leroy Leo and Aditya Samal for Reuters ->

By Leroy Leo and Aditya Samal

May 24 (Reuters) - Sarepta Therapeutics Inc SRPT.O said on Wednesday the U.S. drug regulator could potentially approve the company's gene therapy for a muscle wasting disorder for a smaller patient group initially, sending the company's shares down 10%.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) also deferred an accelerated approval decision related to the company's gene therapy for Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) to June 22 from May 29, adding that the regulator needs more time to complete the review of SRP-9001.

The FDA indicated it could potentially grant an accelerated approval for the therapy, called SRP-9001, initially for use in Duchenne patients aged 4 and 5. The drug was tested in DMD patients who could walk, with the mean age group of about 7 years.

The smaller-than-expected patient age group is a net negative for the company in the near term, Credit Suisse analyst Judah Frommer said.

Sarepta's announcement on Wednesday followed a meeting of FDA's external advisers less than two weeks ago, where the panel narrowly backed an accelerated approval for the gene therapy with 8-6 votes.

DMD is a muscle-wasting disorder that is estimated to affect one in 3,500 male births worldwide, according to the National Organization for Rare Disorders.

Sarepta's shares were trading at $132.39 before the bell on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Aditya Samal and Leroy Leo in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli and Shounak Dasgupta)

((Aditya.Samal@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SRPT

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.