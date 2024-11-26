News & Insights

Stocks
ARWR

Sarepta price target raised to $217 from $210 at BofA

November 26, 2024 — 03:10 pm EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

BofA analyst Tazeen Ahmad raised the firm’s price target on Sarepta (SRPT) to $217 from $210 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares after the company announced an agreement with Arrowhead (ARWR) to license four clinical and three preclinical programs for an upfront payment of $500M and a $325M equity investment. The firm, which remains bullish on the Elevidys launch, thinks the deal strengthens the pipeline, providing optionality for additional revenue streams beyond the DMD franchise in the long-term, and believes this should help to address concerns some investors have shared about wanting Sarepta diversification beyond “one and done” gene therapies.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on SRPT:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ARWR
SRPT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.