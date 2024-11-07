Sarepta price target raised to $209 from $203 at Barclays

Barclays raised the firm’s price target on Sarepta (SRPT) to $209 from $203 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The company reported a big Q3 beat on both total and Elevidys revenue, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says Sarepta’s reiterated guidance for Elevidys “appeared too conservative.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on SRPT:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.