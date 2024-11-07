Sarepta price target raised to $150 from $148 at Guggenheim

Guggenheim raised the firm’s price target on Sarepta (SRPT) to $150 from $148 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. Elevidys and exon-skipping franchise sales were above consensus and management maintained the Q4 Elevidys outlook, “potentially positioning for another beat, assuming minimal disruption from the holiday season,” the analyst tells investors. The firm sees the potential for an upward revision to FY25 guidance in January, but the Street is valuing the franchise as a five-year runway into loss of exclusivity, the analyst added.

