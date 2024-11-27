News & Insights

Stocks
ARWR

Sarepta price target lowered to $182 from $200 at Piper Sandler

November 27, 2024 — 06:51 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Piper Sandler analyst Biren Amin lowered the firm’s price target on Sarepta (SRPT) to $182 from $200 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The company announced a significant collaboration with Arrowhead (ARWR) in which it acquired four clinical stage pipeline programs spanning neuromuscular, pulmonary, and central nervous system, and in addition three preclinical CNS programs and six discovery programs, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says deal “broadens and deepens” Sarepta’s pipeline. Piper added the $500M in upfront expense, along with $50M per year for five years, and $300M in near-term milestone payments to its model.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on SRPT:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ARWR
SRPT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.