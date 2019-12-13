Sarepta Is Soaring, the Dow Is Gaining --- but the Real Action Is Overseas

Stocks are up everywhere Friday morning. The confluence of trade and Brexit news are the reasons.

Stocks are ripping higher on Friday the 13th. The confluence of trade and Brexit news are the reasons.

Boris Johnson won a majority of seats in Britain’s parliamentary election, clearing the way for a Brexit deal. What’s more, U.S. and Chinese trade officials are inching closer to a phase-one trade deal.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index is up 2.6% in overseas trading. Europe’s FTSE 100 Index is up 1.9%.

U.S. stocks are set to open higher as well. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures are up 0.6%. S&P 500 futures have risen 0.6%. Nasdaq Composite futures are up as well, rising about 0.5%.

Some stocks are making big moves as well.

Sarepta Therapeutics (ticker: SRPT) share are soaring, up almost 35% after the Food & Drug Administration approved a company drug for treating muscular dystrophy.

Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) share are up a lot too, rising 12.2% in premarket trading. The U.K. election is the catalysts. Boris Johnson’s majority means there is far less certainty on Brexit. Now Europe and the U.K. can negotiate an orderly separation.

Stock in Barclays (BCS), another British bank, are up as well, rising 9.4% in premarket trading.

There is some bad news, but not a lot. Costco Wholesale (COST) share are falling after the company reported earnings Thursday evening. Still, the stock is only down 0.8% after results beat Wall Street estimates. Costco shares are up about 46% year to date so invests are just “selling the news,” A term Wall Street insiders use to explain what happens when stocks go down on seemingly good news.

Oracle (ORCL) shares are also falling after reporting earnings, down about 2%. Earnings were OK, if not good. The company met guidance and bottom line earnings of 90 cents a share beat Wall Street estimates by a penny. Oracle stock has also had a solid year, up more than 25% year to date as of Thursday’s closing price.

