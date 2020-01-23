Sarepta Got a Scathing FDA Rejection and Its Stock Is Falling

New details on the Food and Drug Administration’s tussle with the biotech company over the approval of golodirsen, a drug that treats Duchenne muscular dystrophy, are raising worries over the fate of another drug for the same disease.

New details on the Food and Drug Administration’s tussle with the biotech company Sarepta over the approval of golodirsen, a drug that treats Duchenne muscular dystrophy, are raising worries over the fate of another drug for the same disease that Sarepta is seeking approval for.

The FDA rejected Sarepta’s application for golodirsen in August, undercutting the company’s stock (ticker: SRPT), then changed its mind in December and granted approval.

Now, with the FDA’s release on Wednesday of the text of the August rejection letter, the story is getting even stranger. The rejection was scathing, focusing on a number of reported infections related to administration of another Sarepta drug for Duchenne muscular dystrophy, called eteplirsen. It also called into question the benefit of golodirsen, and criticized Sarepta for not running a confirmatory trial required under the terms of approval of eteplirsen.

“Please understand that your failure to initiate eteplirsen’s confirmatory study with due diligence is very concerning to FDA and is of concern to the public,” wrote Ellis F. Unger, director of the Office of Drug Evaluation at the FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research.

The letter reversing Unger’s decision, also released on Wednesday, addresses a number of Unger’s concerns, and says that Sarepta agreed that if a continuing study doesn’t confirm that golodirsen has a clinical benefit, the company will pull the drug from the market.

Now, the newly revealed details of the exchange appear to be raising concerns about the fate of a third drug for Duchenne muscular dystrophy called casimersen, which the company said on Jan. 13 it had begun to submit for FDA approval on a rolling basis.

Shares of Sarepta were down 3.2% to $114.51 Thursday morning, after falling 3.8% on Wednesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.6%.

In a statement, Sarepta said the issues in the August letter had been resolved. “Following receipt of the [complete response letter] in August 2019, the issues raised in the letter were rapidly evaluated and resolved through FDA’s Formal Dispute Resolution pathway. Sarepta is focused on completing the confirmatory trials for [eteplirsen] (which is under way) and [golodirsen] (which began in late 2016 and was 75% enrolled at the time of the approval in December) and advancing our pipeline of genetic medicines to help patients with rare diseases.”

Casimersen, golodirsen and eteplirsen work similarly, each seeking to produce a protein called dystrophin by causing messenger RNA molecules to skip specific portions of a particular gene.

In a note on Wednesday, SVB Leerink analyst Joseph P. Schwartz wrote that, despite the tone of the August letter, things were looking good for casimersen. “The journey may have been rough, but FDA’s acquiescing on eteplirsen and golodirsen bodes well for casimersen, in our view,” Scwhartz said. “Irrespective of the iterative discussions between the parties, we interpret the golodirsen approval as another supportive evidence that dystrophin expression remains an acceptable surrogate endpoint in DMD, which bodes well for casimersen.”

The fight over golodirsen came after a similar dispute over eteplirsen, which Unger also opposed. That drug eventually received FDA approval in late 2016.

In his August letter on golodirsen, Unger questioned the clinical benefit of the drug, and raised particular worries over the risk of infections related to the method by which both eteplirsen and golodirsen are delivered, using a so-called implanted infusion port. Though no infections were experienced in the golodirsen studies, Unger cited reports of 11 incidents reported by clinicians using eteplirsen since its approval.

“We well recognize that, no matter the level of expertise of health-care providers involved in inserting and managing central access ports, infections will occur, and the risk in the Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) patient population is increased in light of the chronic corticosteroid use and generally debilitated condition in many of the patients,” Unger wrote.

