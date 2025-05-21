Sarepta Gets Clearance From UK's MHRA To Continue Dosing In ENVISION Study Of Elevidys In DMD

(RTTNews) - Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (SRPT) Wednesday said that the UK's Medicines & Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has given clearance to continue dosing in the ENVISION Study of its gene therapy Elevidys for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy.

ENVISION is a Phase 3 study of Elevidys in non-ambulatory and older ambulatory individuals with Duchenne.

In the U.S., Elevidys is approved for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy in patients aged 4 and above.

