Markets
SRPT

Sarepta Gets Clearance From UK's MHRA To Continue Dosing In ENVISION Study Of Elevidys In DMD

May 21, 2025 — 09:26 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (SRPT) Wednesday said that the UK's Medicines & Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has given clearance to continue dosing in the ENVISION Study of its gene therapy Elevidys for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy.

ENVISION is a Phase 3 study of Elevidys in non-ambulatory and older ambulatory individuals with Duchenne.

In the U.S., Elevidys is approved for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy in patients aged 4 and above.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

SRPT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.