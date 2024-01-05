Sarepta defeats Regenxbio, UPenn patent lawsuit over muscular dystrophy treatment

By Blake Brittain

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Sarepta Therapeutics SRPT.O convinced a Delaware federal court on Friday to end a patent lawsuit filed by biotech company Regenxbio RGNX.O and the University of Pennsylvania over Sarepta's treatment for Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

U.S. District Judge Richard Andrews determined that the patent Sarepta was accused of infringing, related to Regenxbio's competing gene-therapy technology, was invalid.

Regenxbio's chief legal officer Patrick Christmas said that the company was disappointed by the decision and plans to appeal. A spokesperson for Penn declined to comment.

Representatives for Sarepta did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

DMD is a severe degenerative genetic disorder that primarily affects boys. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Sarepta's Elevidys, the first gene therapy for DMD, last year.

Cambridge, Massachusetts-based Sarepta reported in October that Elevidys had failed to meet the main goal of a late-stage trial.

Regenxbio and Penn had requested more than $900 million in monetary damages, according to a court transcript from last year.

Andrews agreed with Sarepta on Friday that the patent is invalid because it covers naturally occurring DNA sequences.

A separate, related patent lawsuit filed by Regenxbio and Penn against Sarepta last year is ongoing.

The case is Regenxbio Inc v. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc, U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware, No. 1:20-cv-01226.

For Regenxbio: Susan Morrison, Casey Kraning, Jeremy Saks, Kurt Glitzenstein, Peter Fasse, John Lane and Brian Coggio of Fish & Richardson

For Penn: Julie Goldemberg, Janice Logan and Amy Dudash of Morgan Lewis & Bockius

For Sarepta: Andrew Berdon, Robert Wilson, James Baker, Laura Fairneny, Anastasia Fernands and Steven Madison of Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan; William Raich, Mike Flibbert and Charles Lipsey of Finnegan Henderson Farabow Garrett & Dunner

(Reporting by Blake Brittain in Washington)

