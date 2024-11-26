News & Insights

Sarepta deal with Arrowhead a ‘prudent move,’ says Leerink

November 26, 2024

After Sarepta (SRPT) announced a global licensing and collaboration agreement with Arrowhead (ARWR) that adds four clinical-stage siRNA assets for rare genetic diseases, Leerink analyst Joseph Schwartz called the agreement “a prudent move” as the company looks beyond Elevidys, which continues to launch well, and builds out the pipeline for the next phase of growth. Management emphasized they remain committed to the company’s leadership in the gene therapy space, while this deal provides diversification, adds the analyst, who reiterates an Outperform rating on Sarepta.

