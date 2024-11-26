Sarepta deal with Arrowhead a ‘prudent move,’ says Leerink

After Sarepta (SRPT) announced a global licensing and collaboration agreement with Arrowhead (ARWR) that adds four clinical-stage siRNA assets for rare genetic diseases, Leerink analyst Joseph Schwartz called the agreement “a prudent move” as the company looks beyond Elevidys, which continues to launch well, and builds out the pipeline for the next phase of growth. Management emphasized they remain committed to the company’s leadership in the gene therapy space, while this deal provides diversification, adds the analyst, who reiterates an Outperform rating on Sarepta.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on SRPT:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.