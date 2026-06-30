Sarepta Announces FDA Acceptance Of SNDAs For AMONDYS 45 And VYONDYS 53

(RTTNews) - Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (SRPT) announced that the U.S. FDA has accepted for review the supplemental New Drug Applications (sNDAs) for AMONDYS 45 and VYONDYS 53, therapies for Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

The FDA has set a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target action date of February 28, 2027.

Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) is a rare genetic disorder that causes progressive muscle weakness and loss of function. AMONDYS 45 (casimersen) and VYONDYS 53 (golodirsen) are exon-skipping therapies designed to address specific mutations within the DMD gene. The sNDAs seek to convert their current accelerated approvals into traditional approvals, supported by data from the ESSENCE confirmatory study, published real-world evidence, and consistent safety profiles.

Louise Rodino Klapac, Ph.D., Sarepta's president of research & development and technical operations, noted that more than 1,800 patients worldwide have been treated with the company's exon-skipping therapies, with data showing preservation of muscle function and slowed disease progression. She emphasized the importance of real-world experience in understanding long-term impact for ultra-rare patient populations.

Pat Furlong, president and founder of Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy, highlighted the FDA's regulatory adaptability in rare disease drug development, calling the acceptance of these applications a reflection of both progresses made and the unmet needs that remain for the Duchenne community.

SRPT has traded between $10.42 and $25.32 over the past year. The stock is currently trading at $18.05, up 6.05%.

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