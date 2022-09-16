Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ:STRC) Top Key Executive Marc Olivier's holdings dropped 23% in value as a result of the recent pullback

To get a sense of who is truly in control of Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ:STRC), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. We can see that individual insiders own the lion's share in the company with 37% ownership. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

And following last week's 23% decline in share price, insiders suffered the most losses.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Sarcos Technology and Robotics. NasdaqGM:STRC Ownership Breakdown September 16th 2022

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Sarcos Technology and Robotics?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Sarcos Technology and Robotics. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Sarcos Technology and Robotics' earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters. NasdaqGM:STRC Earnings and Revenue Growth September 16th 2022

Sarcos Technology and Robotics is not owned by hedge funds. From our data, we infer that the largest shareholder is Marc Olivier (who also holds the title of Top Key Executive) with 9.5% of shares outstanding. Its usually considered a good sign when insiders own a significant number of shares in the company, and in this case, we're glad to see a company insider play the role of a key stakeholder. Fraser Smith is the second largest shareholder owning 9.3% of common stock, and Mare's Leg Capital, LLC holds about 6.4% of the company stock. Interestingly, the second-largest shareholder, Fraser Smith is also Top Key Executive, again, pointing towards strong insider ownership amongst the company's top shareholders.

We did some more digging and found that 9 of the top shareholders account for roughly 53% of the register, implying that along with larger shareholders, there are a few smaller shareholders, thereby balancing out each others interests somewhat.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of Sarcos Technology and Robotics

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our information suggests that insiders maintain a significant holding in Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation. It has a market capitalization of just US$446m, and insiders have US$167m worth of shares in their own names. It is great to see insiders so invested in the business. It might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 26% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Equity Ownership

Private equity firms hold a 5.5% stake in Sarcos Technology and Robotics. This suggests they can be influential in key policy decisions. Sometimes we see private equity stick around for the long term, but generally speaking they have a shorter investment horizon and -- as the name suggests -- don't invest in public companies much. After some time they may look to sell and redeploy capital elsewhere.

Private Company Ownership

We can see that Private Companies own 9.4%, of the shares on issue. It might be worth looking deeper into this. If related parties, such as insiders, have an interest in one of these private companies, that should be disclosed in the annual report. Private companies may also have a strategic interest in the company.

Public Company Ownership

We can see that public companies hold 9.9% of the Sarcos Technology and Robotics shares on issue. We can't be certain but it is quite possible this is a strategic stake. The businesses may be similar, or work together.

Next Steps:

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. Take risks for example - Sarcos Technology and Robotics has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

