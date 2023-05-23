Saratoga Investment (SAR) Declares $0.70 Dividend

Saratoga Investment said on May 22, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.70 per share ($2.80 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.69 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 12, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 13, 2023 will receive the payment on June 29, 2023.

At the current share price of $26.92 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 10.40%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 8.96%, the lowest has been 6.32%, and the highest has been 24.27%. The standard deviation of yields is 2.18 (n=229).

The current dividend yield is 0.66 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.33. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 66 funds or institutions reporting positions in Saratoga Investment. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 13.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SAR is 0.20%, a decrease of 48.78%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 17.72% to 1,913K shares. The put/call ratio of SAR is 0.30, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.20% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Saratoga Investment is 28.05. The forecasts range from a low of 25.25 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 4.20% from its latest reported closing price of 26.92.

The projected annual revenue for Saratoga Investment is 102MM, an increase of 3.26%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.54.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Black Diamond Capital Management, L.l.c. holds 442K shares representing 3.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 951K shares, representing a decrease of 115.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SAR by 56.73% over the last quarter.

Advisors Asset Management holds 139K shares representing 1.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 134K shares, representing an increase of 3.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAR by 1.79% over the last quarter.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management holds 97K shares representing 0.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 113K shares, representing a decrease of 16.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SAR by 15.46% over the last quarter.

Wells Fargo holds 85K shares representing 0.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 84K shares, representing an increase of 1.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SAR by 67.69% over the last quarter.

Legal & General Group holds 82K shares representing 0.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 80K shares, representing an increase of 2.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SAR by 27.40% over the last quarter.

Saratoga Investment Background Information

aratoga Investment is a specialty finance company that provides customized financing solutions to U.S. middle-market businesses. The Company invests primarily in senior and unitranche leveraged loans and mezzanine debt, and, to a lesser extent, equity to provide financing for change of ownership transactions, strategic acquisitions, recapitalizations and growth initiatives in partnership with business owners, management teams and financial sponsors. Saratoga Investment's objective is to create attractive risk-adjusted returns by generating current income and long-term capital appreciation from its debt and equity investments. Saratoga Investment has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and is externally-managed by Saratoga Investment Advisors, LLC, an SEC-registered investment advisor focusing on credit-driven strategies. Saratoga Investment owns two SBIC-licensed subsidiaries and manages a $500 million collateralized loan obligation ('CLO') fund. It also owns 100% of the Class F-R-2, G-R-2 and subordinated notes of the CLO. The Company's diverse funding sources, combined with a permanent capital base, enable Saratoga Investment to provide a broad range of financing solutions.

