Saratoga Investment (SAR) Beats on Q2 Earnings, Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of Saratoga Investment Corp. SAR gained 1.2% in aftermarket trading in response to better-than-expected second-quarter fiscal 2022 (ended Aug 31) results. Adjusted net investment income of 63 cents per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 53 cents. The bottom line was up 28.6% year over year.



Results were aided by a rise in total investment income and a solid balance sheet. Further, overall portfolio activity remained decent in the reported quarter with strong originations. However, higher expenses posed a headwind.



Net investment income came in at $6.4 million, up 19.8% from the prior-year quarter.

Total Investment Income & Expenses Rise

Total investment income was $18.4 million, jumping 33.1% year over year. The rise mainly resulted from higher interest income, dividend income, and management fee income.



Total operating expenses increased 41.4% from the prior-year quarter to $12 million.

Total Portfolio Value & Originations Decent

The fair value of Saratoga Investment’s total investment portfolio was $666.1 as of Aug 31, 2021, up 31.1% year over year. This was primarily invested in 43 portfolio companies and one collateralized loan obligation fund.



In the reported quarter, the company originated $116 million in four new and six existing portfolio companies and had $134.8 million in an aggregate amount of exits and repayments, including realized gains. Thus, this resulted in net repayments of $18.8 million.

Strong Balance-Sheet Position

As of Aug 31, 2021, Saratoga Investment’s net asset value was $28.97 per share compared with $26.68 on Aug 31, 2020.



With $45 million available under the credit facility and $73.3 million of cash and cash equivalents as of Aug 31, 2021, Saratoga Investment has a total of $118.3 million of undrawn borrowing capacity and cash and cash equivalents. Also, the company had $111 million in undrawn SBA debentures from the most recently approved SBIC II license to finance new SBIC-eligible portfolio companies.

Share Repurchase Update

During the quarter, Saratoga Investment repurchased 9,623 shares at the average price of $25.85 for roughly $0.2 million.

Our Take

Solid loan origination activity continues to be on track and this is expected to support Saratoga Investment’s financials. However, steadily rising operating costs pose a concern.



