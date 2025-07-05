SARATOGA INVESTMENT Earnings Preview: Recent $SAR Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

SARATOGA INVESTMENT ($SAR) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 7th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $32,615,788 and earnings of $0.94 per share.
SARATOGA INVESTMENT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 32 institutional investors add shares of SARATOGA INVESTMENT stock to their portfolio, and 18 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- TWO SIGMA ADVISERS, LP added 136,900 shares (+94.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,467,676
- TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP added 107,488 shares (+83.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,722,671
- HENNION & WALSH ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC. added 48,351 shares (+33.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,224,730
- KOVITZ INVESTMENT GROUP PARTNERS, LLC removed 46,956 shares (-79.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,189,395
- ETHOS FINANCIAL GROUP, LLC added 45,507 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,152,692
- LIDO ADVISORS, LLC added 35,147 shares (+37.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $890,273
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 34,682 shares (-33.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $878,495
