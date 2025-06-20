Saratoga Investment Corp. Scheduled to Report Q1 2026 Financial Results on July 8, 2025

Saratoga Investment Corp. will announce its fiscal results on July 8, 2025, followed by a conference call on July 9.

Quiver AI Summary

Saratoga Investment Corp. announced that it will release its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending May 31, 2025, on July 8, 2025, after the market closes. A conference call to review these results will take place on July 9, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. ET, featuring key executives including Christian L. Oberbeck, Michael J. Grisius, and Henri J. Steenkamp. Participants can access the call via a live webcast on the company’s investor relations website, where a replay will also be available afterward. Saratoga Investment Corp. provides tailored financing solutions to U.S. middle-market businesses, primarily focusing on senior and unitranche loans and mezzanine debt, with the goal of generating attractive risk-adjusted returns. The company is regulated as a business development company and manages various funds, including a $550 million collateralized loan obligation fund.

Potential Positives

Saratoga Investment Corp. is set to announce its financial results, indicating transparency and a commitment to keeping investors informed.

The conference call scheduled for July 9, 2025, provides an opportunity for stakeholders to engage directly with key executives, enhancing investor relations.

The company’s diversified funding sources and management of significant collateralized loan obligation (CLO) funds underscore its strong market position and strategic capabilities in providing financing solutions.

As a specialty finance company regulated under the Investment Company Act of 1940, Saratoga Investment demonstrates compliance and credibility in the financial sector.

Potential Negatives

The announcement of financial results being reported on July 8, 2025, could indicate potential delays or issues in financial reporting, raising concerns among investors regarding transparency.

The need for a conference call to discuss results may suggest that the financial results are complex or concerning enough to warrant further explanation, which might lead to investor anxiety.

FAQ

When will Saratoga Investment Corp. report its financial results?

Saratoga Investment Corp. will report its financial results for the fiscal quarter ended May 31, 2025, on July 8, 2025, after market close.

What is the date and time of the conference call?

The conference call to discuss the financial results will be held on July 9, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

How can I access the conference call?

Interested parties can access the conference call via a live webcast on Saratoga Investment Corp.'s investor relations website.

Who will be speaking during the conference call?

The conference call will feature Christian L. Oberbeck, Michael J. Grisius, and Henri J. Steenkamp, among others.

What type of company is Saratoga Investment Corp.?

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a specialty finance company that provides customized financing solutions to U.S. middle-market businesses.

$SAR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 32 institutional investors add shares of $SAR stock to their portfolio, and 25 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



NEW YORK, June 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR), a business development company, will report its financial results for the fiscal quarter ended May 31, 2025, on Tuesday July 8, 2025, after market close. A conference call to discuss the financial results will be held on Wednesday July 9, 2025. Details for the conference call are provided below.











Who:









Christian L. Oberbeck



, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer















Michael J. Grisius,



Chief Investment Officer















Henri J. Steenkamp



, Chief Financial Officer, Chief Compliance Officer, Treasurer and Secretary



























When:







Wednesday, July 9, 2025













10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET)























How:









Webcast:



Interested parties may access a live webcast of the call and find the Q1 2026 presentation by going to the “Events & Presentations” section of Saratoga Investment Corp.’s investor relations website,



Saratoga events and presentations



. A replay of the webcast will also be available for a limited time at





Saratoga events and presentations





.































Call:







To access the call by phone, please go to



Registration Link



, and you will be provided with dial in details. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call fifteen minutes ahead of the scheduled start time.



























Information



:





Saratoga Investment Corp.’s Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended May 31, 2025, will be filed on July 8, 2025, with the Securities and Exchange Commission.











About Saratoga Investment Corp.







Saratoga Investment is a specialty finance company that provides customized financing solutions to U.S. middle-market businesses. The Company invests primarily in senior and unitranche leveraged loans and mezzanine debt, and, to a lesser extent, equity to provide financing for change of ownership transactions, strategic acquisitions, recapitalizations and growth initiatives in partnership with business owners, management teams and financial sponsors. Saratoga Investment’s objective is to create attractive risk-adjusted returns by generating current income and long-term capital appreciation from its debt and equity investments. Saratoga Investment has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and is externally managed by Saratoga Investment Advisors, LLC, an SEC-registered investment advisor focusing on credit-driven strategies. Saratoga Investment Corp. owns two active SBIC-licensed subsidiaries, having surrendered its first license after repaying all debentures for that fund following the end of its investment period and subsequent wind-down. Furthermore, it manages a $550 million collateralized loan obligation (“CLO”) fund and co-manages a joint venture (“JV”) fund that owns a $400 million collateralized loan obligation (“JV CLO”) fund. It also owns 52% of the Class F and 100% of the subordinated notes of the CLO, 87.5% of both the unsecured loans and membership interests of the JV and 87.5% of the Class E notes of the JV CLO. The Company’s diverse funding sources, combined with a permanent capital base, enable Saratoga Investment to provide a broad range of financing solutions.





####







Contact



:





Henri Steenkamp





Saratoga Investment Corp.





212-906-7800



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.