Saratoga Investment Corp (SAR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 23, 2020

Saratoga Investment Corp (SAR) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 23, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.41 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 10, 2020. Shareholders who purchased SAR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 2.5% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $19.83, the dividend yield is 8.27%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SAR was $19.83, representing a -30.91% decrease from the 52 week high of $28.70 and a 233.84% increase over the 52 week low of $5.94.

SAR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.69.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SAR Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to SAR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have SAR as a top-10 holding:

iShares MSCI Intl Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (ISCF).

The top-performing ETF of this group is ISCF with an increase of 10.14% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of SAR at 0.88%.

