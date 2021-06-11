Saratoga Investment Corp (SAR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 14, 2021

Saratoga Investment Corp (SAR) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.44 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 29, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SAR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $26.56, the dividend yield is 6.63%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SAR was $26.56, representing a -1.08% decrease from the 52 week high of $26.85 and a 77.07% increase over the 52 week low of $15.

SAR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.33. Zacks Investment Research reports SAR's forecasted earnings growth in 2022 as 4.46%, compared to an industry average of .4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SAR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.