Saratoga Investment Corp (SAR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 25, 2021

Saratoga Investment Corp (SAR) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 25, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.42 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 10, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SAR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 2.44% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of SAR was $23.68, representing a -17.17% decrease from the 52 week high of $28.59 and a 298.65% increase over the 52 week low of $5.94.

SAR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.89. Zacks Investment Research reports SAR's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -10.64%, compared to an industry average of -15.2%.

