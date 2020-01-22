Saratoga Investment Corp (SAR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 23, 2020

Saratoga Investment Corp (SAR) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 23, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.56 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 06, 2020. Shareholders who purchased SAR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 3.7% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of SAR was $28.35, representing a -1.22% decrease from the 52 week high of $28.70 and a 28.86% increase over the 52 week low of $22.

SAR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.31. Zacks Investment Research reports SAR's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -8.17%, compared to an industry average of .9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SAR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

