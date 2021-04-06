Saratoga Investment Corp (SAR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 07, 2021

Saratoga Investment Corp (SAR) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 07, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.43 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 22, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SAR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 2.38% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $26.33, the dividend yield is 6.53%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SAR was $26.33, representing a -0.64% decrease from the 52 week high of $26.50 and a 163.3% increase over the 52 week low of $10.

SAR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.89. Zacks Investment Research reports SAR's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -19.68%, compared to an industry average of -5%.

