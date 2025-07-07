Saratoga Investment Corp New About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (SAR)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 7/8/25, Saratoga Investment Corp New (Symbol: SAR) will trade ex-dividend, for its monthly dividend of $0.25, payable on 7/24/25. As a percentage of SAR's recent stock price of $25.36, this dividend works out to approximately 0.99%, so look for shares of Saratoga Investment Corp New to trade 0.99% lower — all else being equal — when SAR shares open for trading on 7/8/25.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from SAR is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 11.83% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of SAR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SAR's low point in its 52 week range is $21.10 per share, with $26.4868 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $25.37.

Saratoga Investment Corp New is in our coverage universe of monthly dividend paying stocks. In Monday trading, Saratoga Investment Corp New shares are currently up about 0.3% on the day.

