Saratoga Investment Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.75 per Share for Q2 Fiscal 2026

Saratoga Investment Corp. announced a quarterly dividend of $0.75 per share for Q2 fiscal 2026, payable monthly.

Saratoga Investment Corp. announced its Board of Directors has declared a base quarterly dividend of $0.75 per share for the second quarter of fiscal 2026, which will be distributed in three monthly payments of $0.25 each starting in June 2025. This dividend represents a 12.5% yield based on a recent stock price of $24.08 per share. Shareholders can choose to receive dividends in cash or stock through the company's dividend reinvestment plan. The company, which focuses on providing financing solutions to U.S. middle-market businesses, aims to deliver attractive returns through its ongoing dividend distribution strategy.

Potential Positives

The declaration of a $0.75 per share quarterly dividend showcases the company's commitment to providing consistent and attractive returns to its shareholders.

The monthly payment frequency of dividends reflects a proactive approach to enhance shareholder value and improve cash flow predictability for investors.

The annualized dividend yield of 12.5% based on the recent stock price may attract new investors seeking high dividend-paying stocks.

Shareholders have the option to reinvest dividends into the company through a dividend reinvestment plan, potentially increasing ownership and aligning their interests with the company's growth.

Potential Negatives

The company has consistently declared a base quarterly dividend of $0.75 per share, but the total dividend distribution has declined from $3.31 in fiscal year 2025 to a projected $1.50 in fiscal year 2026, indicating a drop in returns for shareholders.

The reliance on monthly dividends may signal that the company is unable to offer a more substantial annual dividend, which could raise concerns among investors about its financial stability and growth prospects.

The press release highlights potential risks and uncertainties affecting future performance, including economic downturns, interest rate volatility, and other market factors, which may cause apprehension among investors regarding the company's stability and profitability.

FAQ

What is the declared dividend amount for Q2 fiscal 2026?

Saratoga Investment Corp. has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.75 per share for Q2 fiscal 2026.

When will the dividends be paid?

The dividends will be paid monthly: June 24, July 24, and September 24, 2025.

How can shareholders receive their dividend payments?

Shareholders can choose to receive dividends in cash or in shares via the dividend reinvestment plan.

How is the dividend reinvestment plan (DRIP) calculated?

The number of shares for DRIP is calculated by dividing the total dollar amount by 95% of the average market price.

What is Saratoga Investment Corp.'s focus in financing?

Saratoga Investment focuses on providing customized financing for U.S. middle-market businesses through various debt and equity investments.

NEW YORK, June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) (“Saratoga Investment” or “the Company”), a business development company, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a base quarterly dividend of $0.75 per share in aggregate for the second quarter of fiscal 2026, declaring the following three monthly dividends for the quarter ended August 31, 2025:











Month









Amount per Share









Record Date









Payment Date











June 2025





$0.25





July 8, 2025





July 24, 2025









July 2025





$0.25





August 6, 2025





August 21, 2025









August 2025





$0.25





September 4, 2025





September 24, 2025









“Continuing our strong dividend distribution history and recent monthly payment frequency, our board of directors approved an aggregated dividend for the second quarter of fiscal 2026 of $0.75 per share, paid in monthly dividends of $0.25 per share per month. Annualizing this dividend rate implies a 12.5% dividend yield based on Saratoga’s recent stock price of $24.08 per share on June 10, 2025. Our board of directors is pleased to continue delivering attractive returns to our shareholders via solid and consistent dividends,” said Christian L. Oberbeck, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Saratoga Investment.





These are the second dividends declared for fiscal year 2026.







Historical Dividend Distributions













Period (Fiscal Year ends Feb)









Base Dividend Per Share









Special Dividend Per Share









Total Dividend Per Share











Fiscal Q2 2026 (August 2025)





$0.25





-





$0.25









Fiscal Q2 2026 (July 2025)





$0.25





-





$0.25









Fiscal Q2 2026 (June 2025)





$0.25





-





$0.25









Fiscal Q1 2026 (May 2025)





$0.25





-





$0.25









Fiscal Q1 2026 (April 2025)





$0.25





-





$0.25









Fiscal Q1 2026 (March 2025)





$0.25





-





$0.25













Total Year Fiscal 2026













$1.50











-











$1.50













Fiscal Q4 2025





$0.74





-





$0.74









Fiscal Q3 2025





$0.74





$0.35





$1.09









Fiscal Q2 2025





$0.74





-





$0.74









Fiscal Q1 2025





$0.74





-





$0.74













Full Year Fiscal 2025













$2.96













$0.35













$3.31













Fiscal Q4 2024





$0.73





-





$0.73









Fiscal Q3 2024





$0.72





-





$0.72









Fiscal Q2 2024





$0.71





-





$0.71









Fiscal Q1 2023





$0.70





-





$0.70













Full Year Fiscal 2024













$2.86













-













$2.86













Fiscal Q4 2023





$0.69





-





$0.69









Fiscal Q3 2023





$0.68





-





$0.68









Fiscal Q2 2023





$0.54





-





$0.54









Fiscal Q1 2023





$0.53





-





$0.53













Full Year Fiscal 2023













$2.44













-













$2.44













Shareholders will have the option to receive payment of the dividend in cash or receive shares of common stock pursuant to the Company’s dividend reinvestment plan (“DRIP”). Saratoga Investment shareholders who hold their shares with a broker must affirmatively instruct their brokers prior to the record date if they prefer to receive this dividend, and future dividends, in common stock. The number of shares of common stock to be delivered shall be determined by dividing the total dollar amount by 95% of the average of the market prices per share at the close of trading on the ten (10) trading days immediately preceding (and including) the payment date.







About Saratoga Investment







Saratoga Investment is a specialty finance company that provides customized financing solutions to U.S. middle-market businesses. The Company invests primarily in senior and unitranche leveraged loans and mezzanine debt, and, to a lesser extent, equity to provide financing for change of ownership transactions, strategic acquisitions, recapitalizations and growth initiatives in partnership with business owners, management teams and financial sponsors. Saratoga Investment’s objective is to create attractive risk-adjusted returns by generating current income and long-term capital appreciation from its debt and equity investments. Saratoga Investment has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and is externally managed by Saratoga Investment Advisors, LLC, an SEC-registered investment advisor focusing on credit-driven strategies. Saratoga Investment Corp. owns two active SBIC-licensed subsidiaries, having surrendered its first license after repaying all debentures for that fund following the end of its investment period and subsequent wind-down. Furthermore, it manages a $550 million collateralized loan obligation (“CLO”) fund and co-manages a joint venture (“JV”) fund that owns a $400 million collateralized loan obligation (“JV CLO”) fund. It also owns 52% of the Class F and 100% of the subordinated notes of the CLO, 87.5% of both the unsecured loans and membership interests of the JV and 87.5% of the Class E notes of the JV CLO. The Company’s diverse funding sources, combined with a permanent capital base, enable Saratoga Investment to provide a broad range of financing solutions.







Forward Looking Statements







This press release contains historical information and forward-looking statements with respect to the business and investments of the Company, including, but not limited to, the statements about future events or our future performance or financial condition. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward looking words such as “outlook,” “believes,” “expects,” “potential,” “continues,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “seeks,” “approximately,” “predicts,” “intends,” “plans,” “estimates,” “anticipates” or negative versions of those words, other comparable words or other statements that do not relate to historical or factual matters. The forward-looking statements are based on our beliefs, assumptions and expectations of our future performance, taking into account all information currently available to us. These statements are not guarantees of future performance, condition or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including, but not limited to: changes in the markets in which we invest; changes in the financial, capital, and lending markets; an economic downturn or a recession and its impact on the ability of our portfolio companies to operate and the investment opportunities available to us; the impact of interest rate volatility on our business and our portfolio companies; the uncertainty associated with the imposition of tariffs and trade barriers and changes in trade policy and its impact on our portfolio companies and the global economy; the impact of supply chain constraints and labor shortages on our portfolio companies; and the elevated levels of inflation and its impact on our portfolio companies and the industries in which we invests, as well as those described from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.





Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made. The Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statements made herein or on the webcast/conference call, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law. Readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements and are encouraged to review the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended February 28, 2025 and subsequent filings, including the “Risk Factors” sections therein, with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a more complete discussion of the risks and other factors that could affect any forward-looking statements.







Saratoga Investment Corporation





535 Madison Avenue, 4th Floor





New York, NY 10022





Henri Steenkamp





Chief Financial Officer





Saratoga Investment Corp.





212-906-7800









Lena Cati





The Equity Group Inc.





212-836-9611 /



lcati@equityny.com







Val Ferraro





The Equity Group Inc.





212-836-9633 /



vferraro@equityny.com





