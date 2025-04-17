Saratoga Investment Corp. to Announce Fiscal Year and Q4 Financial Results on May 7, 2025

Saratoga Investment Corp. will announce fiscal results on May 7, 2025, followed by a conference call on May 8.

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) announced that it will release its financial results for the fiscal year and quarter ending February 28, 2025, on May 7, 2025, after market close. A conference call to discuss these results will be held on May 8, 2025, at 1:00 p.m. ET, featuring key executives including CEO Christian L. Oberbeck and CFO Henri J. Steenkamp. Interested parties can access the call via a live webcast on the company’s investor relations website or by phone, with a recommendation to join 15 minutes early. The company will also file its Form 10-K with the SEC on May 7. Saratoga Investment specializes in providing financing solutions to U.S. middle-market businesses, primarily through senior and unitranche leveraged loans, mezzanine debt, and equity investments, aiming for attractive risk-adjusted returns.

Potential Positives

Saratoga Investment Corp. will report financial results for the fiscal year and quarter ended February 28, 2025, signaling transparency and accountability to investors.

The scheduled conference call will allow for direct communication between the company's executives and shareholders, enhancing investor relations.

The company is actively managing significant financing solutions, including a $600 million collateralized loan obligation fund, indicating strong operational capabilities.

Saratoga Investment's regulatory status as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 positions it favorably in the financial landscape.

Potential Negatives

Announcement of financial results release is often perceived negatively if investors expect poor performance or unfavorable news, creating uncertainty about the company's financial health.



The scheduling of a conference call shortly after the financial results announcement may indicate the company is anticipating questions or concerns from investors about the results.



The mention of a recent wind-down of an SBIC-licensed subsidiary might raise concerns regarding the company's operational effectiveness and ability to manage its investments successfully.

FAQ

When will Saratoga Investment Corp. release its financial results?

Saratoga Investment Corp. will report its financial results on May 7, 2025, after market close.

What time is the conference call for financial results?

The conference call will be held on May 8, 2025, at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

How can I access the webcast of the conference call?

You can access the live webcast through the “Events & Presentations” section of Saratoga Investment Corp.'s investor relations website.

Who will be speaking during the conference call?

Speakers include Christian L. Oberbeck, Michael J. Grisius, and Henri J. Steenkamp.

How can I obtain the Form 10-K filing?

The Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended February 28, 2025, will be filed on May 7, 2025.

