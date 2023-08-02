Saratoga Investment Corp - 6% NT REDEEM 30 (SAT) Price Target Increased by 9.66% to 25.17

The average one-year price target for Saratoga Investment Corp - 6% NT REDEEM 30 (NYSE:SAT) has been revised to 25.17 / share. This is an increase of 9.66% from the prior estimate of 22.95 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 22.17 to a high of 27.66 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 6.66% from the latest reported closing price of 23.60 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3 funds or institutions reporting positions in Saratoga Investment Corp - 6% NT REDEEM 30. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SAT is 0.28%, a decrease of 25.60%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 30.59% to 234K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

HOBIX - Holbrook Income Fund Class I holds 150K shares representing 1.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 253K shares, representing a decrease of 68.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SAT by 45.90% over the last quarter.

DGFFX - Destinations Global Fixed Income Opportunities Fund Class I holds 44K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

RSIIX - RiverPark Strategic Income Fund Institutional Class Shares holds 41K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

