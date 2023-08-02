Saratoga Investment Corp - 6% NT REDEEM 30 (SAT) Price Target Increased by 9.66% to 25.17

The average one-year price target for Saratoga Investment Corp - 6% NT REDEEM 30 (NYSE:SAT) has been revised to 25.17 / share. This is an increase of 9.66% from the prior estimate of 22.95 dated June 1, 2023.
The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 22.17 to a high of 27.66 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 6.66% from the latest reported closing price of 23.60 / share.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 3 funds or institutions reporting positions in Saratoga Investment Corp - 6% NT REDEEM 30. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SAT is 0.28%, a decrease of 25.60%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 30.59% to 234K shares.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
HOBIX - Holbrook Income Fund Class I holds 150K shares representing 1.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 253K shares, representing a decrease of 68.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SAT by 45.90% over the last quarter.
DGFFX - Destinations Global Fixed Income Opportunities Fund Class I holds 44K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
RSIIX - RiverPark Strategic Income Fund Institutional Class Shares holds 41K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
Additional reading:
- SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP. (a Maryland corporation) AMENDMENT NO. 3 TO EQUITY DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT
- Saratoga Investment Corp. Announces Fiscal First Quarter 2024 Financial Results
- Amendment No. 2, dated July 10, 2023, to Equity Distribution Agreement, dated July 30, 2021, by and among Saratoga Investment Corp., Saratoga Investment Advisors, LLC, Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc., and Compass Point Research and Trading, LLC
- List of Subsidiaries.
- Description of Securities.
This story originally appeared on Fintel.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.