Saratoga Investment Corp - 6% NT REDEEM 30 (SAT) Price Target Increased by 8.03% to 28.29

The average one-year price target for Saratoga Investment Corp - 6% NT REDEEM 30 (NYSE:SAT) has been revised to 28.29 / share. This is an increase of 8.03% from the prior estimate of 26.19 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 25.11 to a high of 31.33 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 20.14% from the latest reported closing price of 23.55 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 6 funds or institutions reporting positions in Saratoga Investment Corp - 6% NT REDEEM 30. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 100.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SAT is 0.24%, a decrease of 13.67%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 183.95% to 666K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 340K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company.

HOBIX - Holbrook Income Fund Class I holds 187K shares representing 1.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 150K shares, representing an increase of 19.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAT by 14.58% over the last quarter.

DGFFX - Destinations Global Fixed Income Opportunities Fund Class I holds 44K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

RSIIX - RiverPark Strategic Income Fund Institutional Class Shares holds 41K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company.

