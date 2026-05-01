Saratoga Investment Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for SAR

In trading on Friday, shares of Saratoga Investment Corp New (Symbol: SAR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $23.38, changing hands as high as $23.69 per share. Saratoga Investment Corp New shares are currently trading up about 1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SAR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SAR's low point in its 52 week range is $20.78 per share, with $25.64 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $23.58.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

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